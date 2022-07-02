Winners and Losers from Jazz-Timberwolves Rudy Gobert Mega Trade

1 of 7

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

This move has the potential to bring Gobert's defensive impact into sharper focus than it ever received in Utah.

Since he became the Jazz's full-time starting 5 ahead of the 2015-16 season, they've surrendered a league-best 106.7 points per 100 possessions. With the players coming back in his place, it's hard to imagine that number doesn't balloon in 2022-23.

He's not just a winner for points of pride he may gain over the next couple years, though. Gobert is heading to a team on the rise that needs exactly what he can offer.

Karl-Anthony Towns is already a star on one end of the floor (he's 14th all-time in career offensive box plus/minus), and Anthony Edwards (who averaged 25.2 points in his playoff debut this season) is headed in that direction.

But Minnesota was still around average defensively in 2021-22, and we have more than enough of a sample to know Towns probably won't ever become a strong defensive anchor.

Gobert adds instant credibility on that end and gives every other player on the team a safety net. Even Towns, who figures to spend more time defending the perimeter now, can have some confidence that a blow-by outside won't automatically lead to two points. Getting by the first line of defense just means you have Gobert to beat, and that's often a losing proposition.

On the other end, Gobert might have even fewer attempts than he did in Utah. Edwards and Towns both have No. 1 option ability as scorers, but he'll still be an ultra-efficient rim-roller and offensive rebounder (an underrated form of shot creation). And D'Angelo Russell is far more distribution-minded than Donovan Mitchell.