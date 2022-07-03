Yankees Trade Manny Banuelos to Pirates for Cash Considerations Ahead of MLB Deadline

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

With no room available on the New York Yankees pitching staff, Manny Banuelos will attempt to carve out a role for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees announced Sunday they have traded Banuelos to the Pirates for cash considerations.

