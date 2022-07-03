Valerie Loureda Says Her Goal Is to Fight Ronda Rousey in WWE

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Days after signing with WWE, Valerie Loureda has big goals as she gets into professional wrestling.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 23-year-old said her dream match in WWE is with Ronda Rousey.

"She tweeted the other day 'Who's next?' and before I even found out I was getting a contract with WWE, I tweeted back, 'me,'" Loureda said of Rousey. "And that's the goal I have one day."

Loureda told ESPN's Marc Raimondi last week that she signed a multiyear contract with WWE and will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center on July 19.

"I'm an entertainer," Loureda told Raimondi. "I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I'm good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar."

Loureda was an up-and-coming star in the world of mixed martial arts. She had a 4-1 career record for Bellator. Her most recent bout was a split-decision win over Taylor Turner at Bellator 271 on Nov. 12.

Rousey is frequently the most-pushed female star in WWE. The former UFC champion was in the first all-women's main event at WrestleMania, along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Since making her return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble, Rousey defeated Flair in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She dropped the title at Money in the Bank on Saturday to Liv Morgan after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

There is likely a long road ahead for Loureda as she trains in professional wrestling, but Rousey is the type of opponent that every woman in WWE should strive to have a match with because of her pedigree.

Loureda's training and experience in MMA could make her transition to wrestling easier. WWE has done a good job of finding superstars from the sport, including Shayna Baszler and Sonya DeVille.

