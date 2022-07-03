WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan Planned for SummerSlam After Shocking Cash-In

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Liv Morgan's surprise title win at Money in the Bank may have been setting up one of the SummerSlam main events.

On Wrestling Observer Radio (starts at the 20-second mark), Dave Meltzer noted that currently the plan is for Morgan to defend the SmackDown women's championship against Ronda Rousey on July 30.

Saturday night was the crowning moment of Morgan's career. The 28-year-old defeated Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in the women's Money in the Bank match to open the show.

After Rousey defeated Natalya to retain the SmackDown women's title, Morgan shocked everyone by cashing in the briefcase.

It initially appeared Rousey was going to retain when she got Morgan in an ankle lock when the bell rang, but the challenger got out of it and was able to kick the champion in her left knee that had been weakened during the match with Natalya.

Morgan got the pin on Rousey with a roll-up to capture her first championship in WWE. The two women shared a hug after the title change before Morgan celebrated her moment in the spotlight.

WWE is in a tricky position heading into SummerSlam. The money matches for Rousey down the road are with Charlotte Flair and especially Lynch, but Morgan was clearly the crowd favorite in both of her appearances Saturday.

There's the potential for the crowd to turn on Rousey if she beats Morgan to regain the title at SummerSlam.

The WWE Universe will have to wait to see how the build for Morgan-Rousey shakes out leading up to the next big show at the end of the month.

