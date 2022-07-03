Blue Jays Mourn Death of Julia Budzinski, Daughter of Coach Mark Budzinski

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that first base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence following the death of his daughter Julia.

"The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons," general manager Ross Atkins said. "This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family."

Luis Hurtado took over for Budzinski as the first base coach midway through Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The team said following the game Budzinski was tending to a "personal matter."

The Blue Jays named Budzinski as their first base coach ahead of the 2019 season. Prior to that, he had worked on the Cleveland Guardians' staff and managed across multiple levels in their minor league system.

The 48-year-old made four appearances as an MLB player for the Cincinnati Reds in 2003.