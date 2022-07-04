Early Predictions For WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card After Money in the Bank

Early Predictions For WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card After Money in the BankJuly 4, 2022
With WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event in the rear-view mirror, the focus shifts to SummerSlam on July 30. One of the biggest, most historic and prestigious events on the WWE calendar, the summertime spectacular is headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.
That much we know.
What are some of the other matches can fans expect from the extravaganza, live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville?
Find out now with these early prognostications.
Already Announced
- Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- Unofficially official: Logan Paul vs. The Miz
Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
Originally scheduled to take place this past Saturday at Money in the Bank, the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will finally happen on July 30 at SummerSlam.
Carmella will likely play a role in the build to that match since her sneak attack after her loss to Belair constitutes a rematch in McMahonland, but this really should be Ripley's match, assuming she is healed up from the injury that prevented her from competing in Las Vegas.
Belair and Ripley have been linked since their days in NXT but have yet to have that truly epic, one-on-one main roster clash. That should change in Nashville, with Ripley fighting not just for herself but for a faction looking to regain some of its momentum as The Biggest Party of the Summer arrives.
The only issue with this prognostication? That it leaves Becky Lynch, Asuka and the aforementioned Carmella on the outside looking in at one of the biggest, most significant premium live events of the calendar year.
At least two of the three will most definitely be on the show. Where, how and if it involves the current red brand champion is the question WWE will answer in the coming weeks.
John Cena vs. Theory
Not only has Theory dressed up like John Cena for a photoshoot and confronted him backstage over a selfie, but the newly crowned Mr. Money in the Bank grabbed a microphone and called The Champ out just moments after he acquired the most coveted briefcase in all of professional wrestling.
WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc
After <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MITB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MITB</a> Theory cut a promo celebrating his big win and blasted <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnCena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnCena</a> saying his time is now<a href="https://twitter.com/Nick_Hausman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nick_Hausman</a> <a href="https://t.co/1a50U1t8RQ">pic.twitter.com/1a50U1t8RQ</a>
In June of 2002, a young Cena stepped up to the plate and challenged Kurt Angle. He proceeded to have a breakout performance and grab the attention of the WWE Universe from that point on. Two decades later and he is among the greatest to ever lace a pair of Reebok Pumps.
Theory is in a little different a situation in that fans know who he is and it has been established that favoritism has helped him achieve all that he already has. He is now possessor of a guaranteed championship opportunity, but he is also still young and building credibility with the WWE audience.
The best way to do that? Put him in there with an industry icon and let him prove himself against the top star to an entire generation of fans.
Who knows if he wins or not, but the rub from sharing the ring with Cena, on one of the biggest cards of the year, is exactly the sort of thing that will help elevate him to that next level and realize the full potential WWE sees in him.
SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan cashed in Money in the Bank and ended Ronda Rousey's run as SmackDown Women's Champion Saturday night in Las Vegas. Though the now-former champion responded with grace and dignity, embracing the new champion before walking off, Rousey will almost certainly be looking to regain the title that was effectively stolen from her.
The question is whether she does so as a babyface or heel.
To say that Rousey has not gotten over quite as she did during her initial run with the company would be an understatement. The burning desire to see her, and her one-dimensional babyface persona, is nonexistent and there is no chance in hell the fans cheer for her over Morgan.
The consummate, beloved underdog Morgan arrives with momentum at her back but fans should be cautious in their optimism. WWE has a way of booking cash-ins, everyone getting excited, then pulling the rug out from under the Superstars a few weeks later.
Look no further than Edge, the very first Superstar to cash-in, who turned around and lost the title three weeks later.
Hopefully, that is not the case and WWE is actually invested in Morgan. Having her beat Rousey the first time, then potentially square off against the biggest name value in the women's division is the perfect way to establish that.
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins attacked Riddle back on the June 20 edition of Raw, leaving him lying following his trademark Stomp. Saturday night in Las Vegas, The Original Bro got a measure of revenge by delivering an RKO off the ladder that essentially eliminated The Visionary from contention.
With no other clear destination for the competitors as of now, look for WWE Creative to lay the groundwork for a match between WWE's top two workhorses at SummerSlam.
It will be an interesting one, given past tensions between the performers themselves and the company's need for strong, believable stars on Monday night. Riddle can probably absorb a loss a bit more than Rollins at this point, especially considering the brand's need or credible heels.
Regardless of who wins, a match between the two could very easily steal the entire SummerSlam card and make for one of those rewatchable in-ring classics the summertime spectacular is synonymous with.
Other Predicted Matches
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
The Celtic and Scottish Warriors, respectively, will battle in the culmination of a feud that began prior to Money in the Bank and escalated over the course of the men's namesake match.
Physicality will be on display as two former grizzled vets look to further establish themselves as a top contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That both currently call Nashville "home" makes their match that much more meaningful.
It will be a hell of a fight between two double-tough former champions in their own right, and WWE will likely utilize it to determine who steps up to the plate against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff this September.
The Street Profits vs. The Usos
Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Jimmy and Jey Uso did the seemingly unthinkable Saturday night in Las Vegas by overshadowing two ladder matches and delivering the best match on the card.
Of the whole year, maybe.
The tag team greats will look to replicate that instant classic at SummerSlam in a match already set up by a controversial finish in which Ford's shoulder was clearly off the mat when the referee counted three.
There may very well be a stipulation attached, maybe something real convoluted rather than just letting the two teams do what they do better than anyone else in the company. Even if that is the case, expect a similarly awesome match that has fans in Nashville on their feet throughout and writers throwing around star ratings like Oprah hands out cars.