Early Predictions For WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card After Money in the Bank

3 of 6

Not only has Theory dressed up like John Cena for a photoshoot and confronted him backstage over a selfie, but the newly crowned Mr. Money in the Bank grabbed a microphone and called The Champ out just moments after he acquired the most coveted briefcase in all of professional wrestling.

In June of 2002, a young Cena stepped up to the plate and challenged Kurt Angle. He proceeded to have a breakout performance and grab the attention of the WWE Universe from that point on. Two decades later and he is among the greatest to ever lace a pair of Reebok Pumps.

Theory is in a little different a situation in that fans know who he is and it has been established that favoritism has helped him achieve all that he already has. He is now possessor of a guaranteed championship opportunity, but he is also still young and building credibility with the WWE audience.

The best way to do that? Put him in there with an industry icon and let him prove himself against the top star to an entire generation of fans.

Who knows if he wins or not, but the rub from sharing the ring with Cena, on one of the biggest cards of the year, is exactly the sort of thing that will help elevate him to that next level and realize the full potential WWE sees in him.