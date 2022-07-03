Drake Says He Bet a 'Light Million' on Israel Adesanya to Win at UFC 276

Drake Says He Bet a 'Light Million' on Israel Adesanya to Win at UFC 276July 3, 2022
Never one to shy away from showing off how much money he has, Drake placed a sizable wager on Israel Adesanya prior to his middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday night.
Adesanya posted a clip of a phone conversation between himself and Drake in which the rap superstar said he placed "a light million" on the Last Stylebender to retain his crown.
Israel Adesanya @stylebender
Goat Talk 🐐<br>Virtual dinner with <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> over <a href="https://twitter.com/Stake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stake</a> 🥩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stylebender?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stylebender</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/drake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#drake</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/poundcake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#poundcake</a> 💰 <a href="https://t.co/7kQFkuIq66">pic.twitter.com/7kQFkuIq66</a>
Big bets are nothing new for Drake. He recently cashed out a $1 million win on the Golden State Warriors after putting $200,000 on them to reach the NBA Finals.
Two months ago, Drake spent almost $200,000 on Panini Flawless metal cases in an attempt to find a one-of-one LeBron James Triple Logoman card. Things didn't work out for the Canadian singer.
The person who did secure the card made a nice profit on it, as the James Triple Logoman made history when it sold for $2.4 million at auction last week. The price is a record any card pulled and sold in the same year.
A bet on Adesanya seems like a pretty safe way to go. The 32-year-old is undefeated in his career as a middleweight fighter (22-0) and he's successfully defended the 185-pound title four times since becoming the undisputed champion in 2019.
Cannonier comes into the bout having won back-to-back matches against Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson. Saturday will mark his seventh fight in the middleweight division.