Drake Says He Bet a 'Light Million' on Israel Adesanya to Win at UFC 276

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Never one to shy away from showing off how much money he has, Drake placed a sizable wager on Israel Adesanya prior to his middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on Saturday night.

Adesanya posted a clip of a phone conversation between himself and Drake in which the rap superstar said he placed "a light million" on the Last Stylebender to retain his crown.

Big bets are nothing new for Drake. He recently cashed out a $1 million win on the Golden State Warriors after putting $200,000 on them to reach the NBA Finals.

Two months ago, Drake spent almost $200,000 on Panini Flawless metal cases in an attempt to find a one-of-one LeBron James Triple Logoman card. Things didn't work out for the Canadian singer.

The person who did secure the card made a nice profit on it, as the James Triple Logoman made history when it sold for $2.4 million at auction last week. The price is a record any card pulled and sold in the same year.

A bet on Adesanya seems like a pretty safe way to go. The 32-year-old is undefeated in his career as a middleweight fighter (22-0) and he's successfully defended the 185-pound title four times since becoming the undisputed champion in 2019.

Cannonier comes into the bout having won back-to-back matches against Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson. Saturday will mark his seventh fight in the middleweight division.