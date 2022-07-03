UFC's Jessica Eye Says She Wants to Join WWE, AEW to Be 'the Female Undertaker'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

After walking away from mixed martial arts, Jessica Eye might be looking to make the jump to professional wrestling.

Speaking to reporters after her loss at UFC 276, Eye addressed her future by teasing going to WWE or AEW and becoming the female Undertaker:

Eye lost to Maycee Barber by unanimous decision on Saturday night. The 35-year-old announced her retirement from mixed martial arts during her post-fight press conference.

Evil has been in UFC for nine years dating back to 2013. She challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight title in June 2019, losing via second-round knockout.

Over a 12-year professional MMA career, Eye went 15-11-1. She ended her UFC tenure with four consecutive losses.

There could be a path for Eye to make her way into wrestling if she wants to. There have been multiple former mixed martial artists who ventured into the squared circle, including Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

As for becoming the female Undertaker, Eye is aiming high with her goals. The Deadman is one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history. He had a 30-year career in WWE that included seven WWE/world heavyweight title reigns and a 21-0 streak at WrestleMania from 1991-2013.

The WWE and AEW women's divisions could always use more stars. Eye has the fighting skill and physicality to make a jump to the wrestling world if it's something she really wants to do.