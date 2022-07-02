AEW's Kenny Omega on Injury Rehab: I'm 'Done' in the Ring If I Have Another Setback

Emma McIntyre

AEW star Kenny Omega implied this week that he may step away from professional wrestling if he experiences another significant setback in his rehab from multiple injuries.

Speaking on Twitch with CEOGaming (h/t WrestlingInc's Dakota Cohen) on Wednesday, Omega said:

"If I get another major setback, that's it … I'm done, because I can't do this ever again. Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab … What's it going to be like when I get back in the ring? I have no idea. Scary, actually.

"There is a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think that anything less than what [the fans are] expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule."

Omega, who is a former AEW world champion, has not competed in a match on AEW programming since the Full Gear pay-per-view in November, when he dropped the title to former tag team partner "Hangman" Adam Page.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio subsequently reported that Omega had been working through knee, shoulder and abdominal injuries, as well as a hernia, and was likely to undergo multiple surgeries.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.