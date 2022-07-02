Max Holloway Talks Possible Conor McGregor Rematch Fight Ahead of UFC 276 Title Bout

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Max Holloway said he's angling for a rematch with Conor McGregor after his UFC 276 featherweight title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday night.

Holloway told TMZ Sports he's prepared to avenge his August 2013 loss to McGregor, who won the first meeting by unanimous decision.

"It'd be a great, big fight for everyone," Holloway said, adding he's hopeful the bout would take place in his native Hawai'i. "I mean, we got a stadium. Why not do it?"

He faced a turning point in his career after the loss to McGregor. He'd lost two straight fights and three of his last six to drop his career record to 7-3.

Holloway responded by winning 13 consecutive times from January 2014 through December 2018, a stretch that included a stint as the UFC featherweight champion.

Now he's hoping for another shot at McGregor, who remains one of the promotion's biggest draws despite more lackluster results in recent years. He insists those thoughts haven't affected his preparation for the showdown with Volkanovski, though.

"This [is] the first time in two years I get to fight in front of a crowd again," Holloway told TMZ. "I got five title wins, and I have to get my sixth title win against Alex in front of my family, in front of my friends on the ninth island. It would be huge."

As he looks to return to the top of the featherweight division, McGregor continues to rehab from a gruesome leg injury suffered in his most recent fight, a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

In May, the former lightweight and featherweight champion told Sky Sports he was set to increase his training intensity, both in MMA and boxing.

"Obviously, my return will be in the Octagon for UFC—that story is far from over," McGregor said. "In fact, it's just being written. It is just the beginning. But boxing for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."

An imminent rematch between Holloway and McGregor would likely be contingent on the Hawaiian coming up short in his title opportunity on Saturday. It's unlikely the UFC would thrust the Irishman right back into the championship picture upon his return.

Holloway's desire for the potential matchup to take place in Hawai'i is also a storyline itself, as UFC President Dana White has stated his desire to bring a card to the islands, but so far the sides haven't been able to reach a financial agreement.

All told, McGregor's return and Holloway's homecoming on the first UFC card in Hawai'i would be quite a spectacle if it ever came to fruition.