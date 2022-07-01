Knicks Rumors: Evan Fournier Continues to Be Discussed in Trade Talks

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Evan Fournier might have played his last game with the New York Knicks.

The veteran shooting guard continues to be discussed in trade talks, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The Knicks had been discussing potential deals for Fournier both before and after the draft, including as recently as Thursday when free agency opened.

Begley reported earlier this week that some members of the Knicks organization have concerns about a backcourt of Fournier and Jalen Brunson, who was signed to a four-year, $104 million deal on Thursday, defensively.

That said, it's no surprise the franchise is looking to move Fournier, who has a cap hit of $18 million for the 2022-23 season and won't become a free agent until 2025. However, the Frenchman could become a free agent following the 2023-24 season if his $19 million club option for 2024-25 is declined.

The Boston Celtics sent Fournier to the Knicks in a sign-and-trade deal in August 2021. The 29-year-old had a solid 2020-21 campaign, averaging 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep.

However, Fournier took a step backward with the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, averaging 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

And while the Knicks struggled on defense as a whole during the 2021-22 campaign, Fournier didn't make the situation any better. So, pairing him with Brunson, who also isn't much of a defender, wouldn't bode well for the franchise next season.

At this point, it's unclear which teams might be interested in acquiring Fournier this summer. However, John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM reported last week that the Knicks attempted to trade him back to the Celtics.

Fournier would fit into the Celtics $17.1 million traded player exception, which was ironically created when Boston shipped him to New York ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, it's unclear if the C's would have any interest in a reunion after acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

Boston is also set to sign Danilo Gallinari once he clears waivers with the San Antonio Spurs.

If the Knicks can find a trade partner for Fournier, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes will likely be the team's leading shooting guards next season unless they make another addition in free agency.