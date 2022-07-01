Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson Died from Effects of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Per Medical Examiner

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's cause of death has been revealed.

Bruce Goldfarb, spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, told Darcy Costello of the Baltimore Sun that Ferguson died from combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to Goldfarb, the death was ruled an accident following an autopsy.

Ferguson died June 21 at age 26.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Baltimore police responded to a home at approximately 11:25 p.m. local time June 21. Ferguson was found unresponsive and never regained consciousness after being treated by medics. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ferguson's family also issued a statement in the wake of his death:

"Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Jaylon's death has yet to be determined. This is one of the darkest moments in our lives and we are all still utterly shocked. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time."

Goldfarb noted the medical examiner's office hopes to have most of the written autopsy report completed within 90 days.

Doni Smith, Ferguson's fiancee, posted on Instagram that a viewing and celebration of Ferguson's life is scheduled for Saturday in Louisiana.

Ferguson was a standout player for four years at Louisiana Tech from 2015 to 2018. He set an FBS record with 45 career sacks in 50 games.

The Ravens selected Ferguson in the third round (No. 85 overall) in the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in 38 games and recorded 4.5 sacks in three seasons with the club.