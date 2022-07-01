Best and Worst Winners of WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

0 of 5

The Money in the Bank ladder match is a great concept that has helped to elevate several WWE superstars. For example, Shelton Benjamin astonished viewers in the early iteration with stunts that will appear on highlight reels for years. However, the winners of the stipulation match live on in the annals of history, for better or worse.

Winning the Money in the Bank briefcase has been instrumental to some wrestlers’ success. Meanwhile, others were unable to use the opportunity to develop into bigger stars and remain in the title picture.

This Saturday, the titular pay-per-view will emanate from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Admittedly, the fallout from the event has grown a little stale due to recent uninspiring winners and disappointing cash-ins. However, it’s still an exciting time of year that will potentially have lasting ramifications on WWE programming ahead of SummerSlam.

While you attempt to predict this year’s victors, let’s take a look at the best winners of the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match, with an accompanying worst selection on each slide.