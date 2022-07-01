NBA Free Agency 2022 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1

0 of 5

NBA free agency is underway, and the first day gave us a flurry of action to react to.

Jalen Brunson is on his way to the New York Knicks. Bradley Beal declined his player option to re-up with the Washington Wizards. Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns signed max extensions. And plenty of role players are bouncing all over the league.

Even with dozens of signings reported, there are still a few stars and a couple difference-makers available.

What will happen with James Harden and Deandre Ayton? And how will teams fill out their rosters with the remaining role players?

We're sure to learn more today, but before we do, let's look at the best players available.

Editor's Note: Restricted free agent Miles Bridges was removed from this ranking because he was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. Bridges turned himself in to Los Angeles police after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with a woman on Tuesday. He has a court date set for July 20, according to The Athletic.

