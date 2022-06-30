2022 NBA Free Agency Big Board: Ranking the Top 30 Free Agents

0 of 14

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

With the NBA Finals and the draft in the rearview, the calendar now shifts to free agency, when player movement can hit a feverish pace.

It'll likely get there this summer, though in a different way. There is very little salary-cap space among the league's 30 teams and not a lot of starpower in the market, which means trades, sign-and-trades and cap exceptions (like the mid-level) should get a lot of run.

To prime you for all the action, we'll take a look at the top 30 free agents who are available (or potentially available) this offseason.

Editor's Note: Restricted free agent Miles Bridges was removed from this ranking because he was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. Bridges turned himself in to Los Angeles police after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with a woman on Tuesday. He has a court date set for July 20, according to The Athletic.