Paolo Banchero Out for Magic vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks Because of Ankle Injury

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero won't play in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The team announced Banchero will miss his first game while dealing with a sprained left ankle.

It's a tough blow for the Magic as the 19-year-old is off to a terrific start, averaging 23.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, and has proved to be a nice piece alongside Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

Banchero played 35 minutes in Tuesday's 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets. There was no indication coming out of the game he was dealing with an injury. He scored 30 points for the second consecutive game.

With Banchero sidelined, Orlando will rely on Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke and Moritz Wagner to carry the load at the position.

The Magic selected Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA draft out of Duke. He was widely considered one of the top players in the 2022 class, though some believed he wouldn't go first overall.

The Seattle native had an impressive freshman season with the Blue Devils, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 39 games while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

Orlando will need Banchero to remain healthy if it wants to get the full effect of how well its young team will play together. The Magic are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 2-9 record.