Stephen A. Smith: Nets Seeking 2 All-Stars in Trade Package for Kevin Durant

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant has finally been revealed, and he certainly won't come cheap, which comes as no surprise.

The Nets want "at least two All-Stars" in exchange for Durant, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Thursday on SportsCenter.



Durant requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday, and his preferred destinations are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that Brooklyn would only trade Durant to Phoenix if Devin Booker, who agreed to a four-year, $214 million supermax contract with the Suns, was included in the deal.

Smith reported on SportsCenter that "there's no way in hell" the Suns are giving up Booker in a package for Durant. That said, it's unclear what other All-Stars in Phoenix Brooklyn might be interested in, or if the franchise would even shift its thinking and consider a deal that didn't include Booker.

As for Miami, it's possible Jimmy Butler and/or Bam Adebayo would have to be included in a package for Durant. It's unclear if the Heat would be willing to part ways with either player.

Durant is under contract with the Nets through the 2025-26 season for a total of $194.2 million, and the 33-year-old will be worth every penny for teams hoping to contend for an NBA title next season and beyond.

The two-time NBA champion had an impressive 2021-22 campaign while shouldering most of the load as Kyrie Irving missed more than half of the team's home games due to his refusal to comply with New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Durant took on even more of the load when James Harden was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from deep. It's no surprise the Nets want a haul for the superstar.