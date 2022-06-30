76ers Rumors: Danuel House Agrees to 2-Year, $8.5M Contract After P.J. Tucker Deal

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and forward Danuel House Jr. reportedly agreed to a contract at the start of Thursday's free-agency period.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal is for two years and $8.5 million, which uses the Sixers' biannual exception. The Sixers also inked P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33 million contract with their mid-level exception.

