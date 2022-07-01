Elite 11 Finals 2022 Results: Oklahoma Commit Jackson Arnold Named MVP

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold was named the 2022 Elite 11 MVP:

The three-day competition featured many of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class, but Arnold stood above the rest during the event:

Arnold is a 5-star recruit and considered the fifth-best quarterback and No. 32 overall player in the class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Arch Manning is considered the best overall player in the class, although the future Texas quarterback did not attend the event in Los Angeles.

There was still plenty of talent on display, with Arnold showcasing his arm throughout the week:

It continues an impressive rise for the Denton, Texas, native.

Though Arnold still has another year of high school action, it gives Oklahoma a lot to look forward to when he steps on campus.

Other players also turned heads during the Elite 11 camp.

Baylor commit Austin Novosad moved up boards with his performance:

Malachi Nelson, considered the second-best player overall in the class behind Manning, was named the third-best player at the Elite 11.

The 6'3" passer will remain one of the most exciting prospects to watch in the class as he heads to USC.

Dante Moore, the top uncommitted quarterback in the class, also continued his hype with a strong showing during the week.

It could lead to plenty of debate over who is truly the best in the country.

Considering how many elite quarterbacks have taken part in the Elite 11 process, including Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and more, simply reaching the Finals represents a major accomplishment for all involved.