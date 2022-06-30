Cavaliers Rumors: TJ Warren, Tyus Jones Interest CLE in NBA Free Agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly expected to pursue forward T.J. Warren and guard Tyus Jones when the free-agency period kicks off at 6 p.m. ET Thursday.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com listed Warren and Jones among the top targets the Cavs could pursue as they look to bolster their roster, though their chances of landing both players are slim.

Cleveland can only offer its mid-level exception (starting salary of around $10.5 million) and bi-annual exception ($4.1 million) to free agents.

