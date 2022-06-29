Harmony Tan Angers Wimbledon Doubles Partner with Withdrawal After Serena Upset

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After defeating Serena Williams in the Wimbledon singles tournament, Harmony Tan is now under fire.

Tan withdrew from the doubles draw on Wednesday because of a thigh injury, via D'Aarcy Maine of ESPN. Would-be partner Tamara Korpatsch was notified of the decision late and voiced her displeasure in an Instagram post:

"Unfortunately my Doubles Partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today. She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here 1 hour before the match start. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam. And It's really not fair for me. I didn't deserve that. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn't ask her, she asked me! If you're broken after a 3h Match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion."

Tan defeated Williams in a Round 1 battle that lasted three hours and 14 minutes on Tuesday night. The match featured 243 total points and ended in a third-set tiebreak won by the 24-year-old in her Wimbledon main draw debut.

The French player was scheduled to pair with Korpatsch for a doubles match on Wednesday against Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok, but the withdrawal caused them to be replaced by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech.

Korpatsch lost in her singles first-round match against Heather Watson. The German was slated to make her first Grand Slam appearance in doubles before Tan's withdrawal.

Tan remains in the singles competition and will face No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo on Thursday. Dropping out of the doubles event could keep her fresh as she attempts to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Ranked No. 115 in the world, Tan entered the tournament with a 13-16 record as a singles player in 2022. She's 0-1 in doubles this year, last winning a match in 2020.