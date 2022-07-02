Jaden Ivey, Pistons Agree to Rookie Contract; Terms Not Disclosed

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have signed No. 5 overall draft pick Jaden Ivey to a rookie contract. Per team policy, the Pistons did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The 20-year-old was one of the most coveted players in the 2022 draft class. He averaged 17.3 points while shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range as a sophomore last season for Purdue, helping to lead the team to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Ivey earned first-team All-Big Ten and consensus All-American honors for his efforts. The 6'4" dynamo is known for his exceptional athleticism that allows him to get to the basket at will.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman's scouting report of the combo guard read: "Explosion separates Ivey, but he made a jump up draft boards by improving his shooting and playmaking skills. He's going to provide a backcourt with an exciting jolt of speed, rim pressure and streak shot-making."

Ivey should combine with Pistons guard Cade Cunningham for a potent scoring duo.

Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, finished third in Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Ivey is comfortable playing off the ball, so Cunningham's playmaking ability should open ample opportunities for him to get buckets.

The Pistons have a young roster and have been trudging through a rebuild for years. Ivey's presence could perhaps accelerate their trajectory and help the team compete for a playoff spot this season.