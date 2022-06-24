Jaden Ivey Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pistons Roster

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Detroit Pistons used the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to select explosive guard Jaden Ivey out of Purdue on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jaden Ivey

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Victor Oladipo

Scouting Report: Explosion separates Ivey, but he made a jump up draft boards by improving his shooting and playmaking skills. He's going to provide a backcourt with an exciting jolt of speed, rim pressure and streak shot-making.

Pistons Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jaden Ivey (rookie scale contract)

Kelly Olynyk, PF: $12.4M (2024)

Cade Cunningham, PG: $11.4M (2025)

Killian Hayes, PG: $6M (2024)

Hamadou Diallo, SG: $5.2M (2023, Team Option)

Cory Joseph, PG: $5M (2023)

Isaiah Stewart, C: $3.8M (2024)

Saddiq Bey, SG: $3.3M (2024)

Frank Jackson, PG: $3.1M (2023, Team Option)

Saben Lee, PG: $1.7M (2024)

Isaiah Livers, PF: $1.5M (2024)

Luka Garza, C: $1.2M (2023, Team Option)

Carsen Edwards, PG: $946K (2023, Team Option)

Braxton Key, SF: 2-Way Contract (2023)

Free Agents

Rodney McGruder, SG: UFA

Marvin Bagley III, PF: UFA

Jamorko Pickett, SF: RFA

Ivey is coming off a big year for Purdue, averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-America while leading the Boilermakers to a Sweet 16 appearance.

In 2021, Ivey helped Team USA take gold at the U-19 World Cup.

The 6'4" guard has elite athleticism that allows him to get into the paint and finish at or above the rim, a skill set that will allow him to make a smooth transition to the NBA. If he can improve as a passer (3.1 assists per game last season), Ivey can be a star at the next level.

The Pistons already have Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, but they need a lot more help after finishing 23-59 last season. The team hasn't posted a winning record since 2016 and has been near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings for the past three years.

Adding another weapon like Ivey could help the squad get back on track toward playoff contention.