Serena Williams' 1st-Round Wimbledon Loss to Harmony Tan Stuns Twitter

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Harmony Tan sent Serena Williams packing in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

This was only the third time the future Hall of Famer lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam tournament.

Williams' wild-card status for the tournament was a reminder of how little competitive tennis she has played recently.

Prior to Wimbledon, her last WTA event as a singles player was 2021 Wimbledon. Teaming with Ons Jabeur in doubles for the Eastbourne International at least allowed her to shake off some of the rust before heading to the All England Club.

Still, the lack of preparation was glaring as Williams committed 54 unforced errors over the match. Tan, by comparison, had 28 unforced errors, which helped to neutralize Williams' significant edge in winners (61 to 29).

By the end, the 40-year-old looked physically and mentally spent as well.

While Williams is clearly in the twilight of her career and nowhere near the all-conquering presence she was in her prime, it was still a bit jarring to watch her look so mortal on Centre Court.

While Williams hasn't announced when she plans to hang up her racket, nothing can be taken for granted regarding her participation in tennis' biggest showcases. There's a chance this was Serena's curtain call at Wimbledon.

As much fun as it can be to watch legendary athletes at their most dominant, there's also a beauty in watching those same athletes attempt to fend off Father Time when they're clearly a diminished force.

Even in a losing effort, Williams gave tennis fans something to remember if this is in fact her final match at the All England Club.