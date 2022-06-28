Stephen Curry, Candace Parker Headline Nominees for 2022 ESPY Awards

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The nominees for the 2022 ESPY Awards were announced Tuesday, headlined by newly crowned NBA champion Stephen Curry.

Curry will battle Aaron Rodgers, Shohei Ohtani and Connor McDavid for the best male athlete, while Candace Parker will try to win best female athlete against Olympians Oksana Masters, Sunisa Lee and Katie Ledecky.

Fans will get a chance to vote for each award at ESPN.com, with the winners announced during the July 20 event.

Nominees

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Oksana Masters, multisport athlete

Sunisa Lee, gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, swimming

Best Team

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Best Championship Performance

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Pena, MMA — UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche — Stanley Cup Final

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

Bryce Young, Alabama football

Dante Polvara, Georgetown men's soccer

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga men's basketball

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina basketball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State soccer

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma softball

Charlotte North, Boston College lacrosse

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, skiing

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Curry certainly has recency bias on his side after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title. The eight-time All-Star won his fourth ring but first Finals MVP Award after averaging 31.2 points per game in the six-game series against the Boston Celtics.

On the other hand, he wasn't the regular-season MVP in his sport like Aaron Rodgers or Shohei Ohtani.

Rodgers won his second straight NFL MVP this season with the Green Bay Packers and fourth of his career after leading the league with a 111.9 passer rating. Ohtani completed a historic season on the way to winning AL MVP in 2021, starring as both a hitter and pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels.

McDavid finished second in voting for the Hart Trophy, but the Edmonton Oilers star set a career high with 123 points, enough to lead the NHL for the fourth time in his career.

In the women's sports category, Parker will try to win her second ESPY after earning the award in 2008. The 36-year-old helped the Chicago Sky win their first WNBA title in 2021, getting her sixth All-Star selection in the process.

Lee and Ledecky were stars at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which took place in the summer of 2021. Lee was the surprise winner of the women's gymnastics individual all-around, while Ledecky won two gold medals and two silvers, adding four more gold medals in the recent 2022 world championships.

Masters competes in the both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, taking home three medals in the 2022 Winter Games in para cross-country skiing and para biathlon.

Among the other notable categories is the best championship performance, which features Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp. Cale Makar is another nominee after leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup title, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in the process.

UFC women's bantamweight champion Juliana Pena and Formula One winner Max Verstappen also have a chance to win the award for their title-winning efforts.