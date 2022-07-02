Final WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Picks for Ladder Matches and Full Match Card

5 of 6

"One of these things is not like the other" is a thought that applies when looking at the women who qualified for Money in the Bank this year, as Becky Lynch is easily WWE's prime choice to win.

Asuka has won numerous accolades but is never treated as well as The Four Horsewomen. Momentum isn't on her side.

Liv Morgan is perpetually the underdog. If she won the briefcase, she would certainly fail her cash-in, especially with two babyfaces holding the belts.

Alexa Bliss has already been to the mountain top with Money in the Bank and can't quite reconcile what her character is supposed to be. She seems to carry around Lilly the puppet just to hock merchandise.

Shotzi has been largely used as enhancement talent, sadly, and is more here for filler, it seems, than to have an actual chance to win.

Raquel Rodriguez would be a great pick, but it is too soon. She can earn another No. 1 contender's spot down the line in a more straightforward way, too, rather than resort to a cheap cash-in. It would be a waste for her to give up the briefcase for a third match against Rousey, too.

Finally, Lacey Evans has already lost steam since her return. Unless WWE plans on having her turn heel with a cash-in, abandoning the newfound babyface gimmick, that would be a strange course of action.

Lynch, on the other hand, has a built-in rematch with either Belair or Rousey that WWE won't be able to resist doing. The company loves its constant rematches with the biggest stars, and there is no doubt Big Time Becks is still on top of the division.

Plus, she had more of a story around her qualifying than anyone else, which is a good sign she was WWE's focal point from the start.



Prediction: Lynch wins.