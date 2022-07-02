Final WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Picks for Ladder Matches and Full Match CardJuly 2, 2022
Final WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Picks for Ladder Matches and Full Match Card
If there is a fifth event worthy of joining WWE's "Big Four" pay-per-views of the year, it is certainly Money in the Bank.
Unfortunately, this year's lineup isn't as star-studded as it would normally be, particularly with both world titles missing in action as Roman Reigns waits until SummerSlam to defend his championship. Cody Rhodes is also on the shelf after having early promotional material revolving around him.
Nevertheless, even if it is largely filler, there are still two briefcases in play that could dramatically change the landscape of Raw and SmackDown at any point going forward. There is still potential for the winners of these matches to make major waves in the months to come.
Who is looking like they'll come out on top of this show and who will walk away disappointed? Let's run down the card and try to predict all the winners!
United States Championship Match: Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
The key to the United States Championship match winner lies in whether or not WWE plans to have Theory defend the title against John Cena at SummerSlam.
If that's the case, one would think Cena isn't winning the belt, as he wouldn't be able to stick around to defend it, so Theory would have to win there, which is less likely. A disqualification or count-out would only upset fans, too, as would making it a non-title match, as that would only spoil the outcome as a cop-out for Cena to win without taking the belt.
As such, Bobby Lashley winning the title here is a major possibility. That way, Theory can fight Cena, lose, and the title doesn't complicate things. Theory could even beat Lashley to regain the title after SummerSlam and reset everything.
However, Theory keeps touting how he's a better United States champion than Cena. If he loses the belt, his claim is invalid and he has less momentum heading into the Cena match, where he'd also lose.
This is a tougher prediction than normal. Does WWE disappoint fans with a non-title match or play hot potato with the title to avoid that? We'll have to look back on this one in hindsight to fully understand WWE's thought process, but since Lashley should be title-free later this year in order to challenge Roman Reigns, let's cautiously say the champion retains.
Prediction: Theory wins.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits
The Usos are in a similar position to Reigns in that with so much focus being put on The Bloodline's dominance and unified titles, it is highly unlikely they will drop the belts any time soon.
The Tribal Chief is probably going into WrestleMania with his titles, and The Usos will do the same.
The Street Profits are no slouches, as they've held the belts on all three brands. But even though they'll undoubtedly put on a great performance and give The Usos a worthwhile fight, Jimmy and Jey will be standing tall at the end of this contest—by hook or by crook.
This match was supposed to have a stipulation The Street Profits could choose, which could have given them an advantage, but in typical "plans change for no reason" fashion in WWE, that has been completely ignored so far. Whether WWE remembers and announces a stipulation prior to the bell ringing could help out Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but their chances to win are still rather slim.
Prediction: The Usos win.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
Originally, Bianca Belair was scheduled to defend the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, but an injury forced WWE to find a replacement. Carmella was slotted in, much like what happened at SummerSlam last year when Sasha Banks was replaced at late notice by Becky Lynch.
This is rather straightforward, though. Belair was in no danger to drop her title to begin with, as WWE hopefully learned a lesson from the last time she was given a lackluster reign that ended too early. Now that Carmella is her opponent and it has been announced before the event, the chances she'll retain are even higher.
The only way Carmella gets the upset and wins the title is if WWE plans on swerving the audience, which would likely result in a Money in the Bank cash-in. The women's briefcase does have a history of not lasting more than a day as it is.
But outside of the initial shock value, all that would accomplish is to derail The EST of WWE's momentum and it would be a mistake. As predictable as it will be, Belair needs to retain. Anything less is foolish.
Prediction: Belair wins.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya
Much like how Belair is a clear favorite to go over Carmella, there is absolutely zero chance Natalya will dethrone Ronda Rousey. That is the one prediction above all others that you can bet the house on.
The entire purpose of Rousey being back on the roster is to boost ratings and notoriety for the SmackDown brand and WWE as a whole. She's not just on another level than Natalya in terms of overall importance right now, but several stories higher that she can't even see The Queen of Harts down below.
Natalya will do her best, but she will be forced to tap out. It is a guarantee.
Prediction: Rousey wins.
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
"One of these things is not like the other" is a thought that applies when looking at the women who qualified for Money in the Bank this year, as Becky Lynch is easily WWE's prime choice to win.
Asuka has won numerous accolades but is never treated as well as The Four Horsewomen. Momentum isn't on her side.
Liv Morgan is perpetually the underdog. If she won the briefcase, she would certainly fail her cash-in, especially with two babyfaces holding the belts.
Alexa Bliss has already been to the mountain top with Money in the Bank and can't quite reconcile what her character is supposed to be. She seems to carry around Lilly the puppet just to hock merchandise.
Shotzi has been largely used as enhancement talent, sadly, and is more here for filler, it seems, than to have an actual chance to win.
Raquel Rodriguez would be a great pick, but it is too soon. She can earn another No. 1 contender's spot down the line in a more straightforward way, too, rather than resort to a cheap cash-in. It would be a waste for her to give up the briefcase for a third match against Rousey, too.
Finally, Lacey Evans has already lost steam since her return. Unless WWE plans on having her turn heel with a cash-in, abandoning the newfound babyface gimmick, that would be a strange course of action.
Lynch, on the other hand, has a built-in rematch with either Belair or Rousey that WWE won't be able to resist doing. The company loves its constant rematches with the biggest stars, and there is no doubt Big Time Becks is still on top of the division.
Plus, she had more of a story around her qualifying than anyone else, which is a good sign she was WWE's focal point from the start.
Prediction: Lynch wins.
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
This year, it is difficult to imagine anyone successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase while Roman Reigns holds both titles. The Tribal Chief is far too big of a priority as the top (and only) champion for WWE to throw it all away with a cash-in. Someone needs to legitimately beat him, unless there's a loophole that he would only lose one of those belts in the cash-in—which hasn't been remotely hinted at yet.
Omos, Sheamus and Madcap Moss can be ruled out entirely. There is just no chance at all they would win.
Sami Zayn has potential for a storyline where he's conflicted on cashing in and still sucking up to The Bloodline, but that's a stretch to imagine WWE has that particular idea in mind.
Much more likely, Riddle could win to circumvent the stipulation that he can't challenge for the titles so long as Reigns is holding them. But that would be a waste, as he's not beating The Head of the Table.
Sadly, the same could be said about Drew McIntyre. He has already challenged Reigns for a title match at Clash at the Castle, but it wasn't made official. WWE could very well throw this briefcase away with McIntyre saying that means he's got the contract for the match, cash in with the advance and just wait two months.
However, the most interesting scenario is for Seth Rollins to win. He's already cashed in during a Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match the last time he held the briefcase. With that Last Man Standing match coming up at SummerSlam, it opens a possibility that The Messiah might do the same.
Don't be surprised if that's a swerve and he fails the cash-in, though, with building tension for SummerSlam only to have it be another "gotcha" moment.
Prediction: Rollins wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, Spotify and everywhere you find podcasts. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.