Phillies' Bryce Harper Reportedly Out 6-8 Weeks After Surgery on Thumb Injury

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured left thumb. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the procedure was successful with no complications.

The 29-year-old suffered the fracture on June 25 when he was hit by a pitch in the 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres. Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer initially reported he was set to undergo surgery that would require a recovery timeline of four to six weeks.

The reigning National League MVP, Harper was in the midst of a stellar start to the 2022 season prior to his injury. He had slashed .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

The six-time All-Star is the Phillies' most important offensive player. He's the only full-time starter on the team who has a batting average above .280.

Despite Harper's strong play, Philadelphia stumbled to open the 2022 season. Former manager Joe Girardi was fired on June 3 after the team started 22-29, but the team has gone 17-7 since then for a 39-36 record and sits in third place in the NL East entering Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

While Harper is out, the Phillies will have to collectively make up for his production. They have a deep lineup that includes Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura, so it will be up to them to keep the team afloat until the Las Vegas native is able to return.