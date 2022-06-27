Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Win Highlights Monday's Results from London

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic survived a difficult test on the first day of the main draw at Wimbledon 2022.

The No. 1 seed in the men's draw dropped a set against Soonwoo Kwon, but he bounced back and closed out the win in four sets. Djokovic is looking to win his fourth straight tournament at the All England Club and seventh overall in this event.

Day 1 at Wimbledon also featured several other top seeds in action, including No. 2 Anett Kontaveit and No. 3 Ons Jabeur in the women's bracket.

Here are the notable results from Monday's play.

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic d. Soonwoo Kwon; 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 9 Cameron Norrie d. Pablo Andujar; 6-0, 7-6(3), 6-3

No. 23 Frances Tiafoe d. Andrea Vavassori; 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 30 Tommy Paul d. Fernando Verdasco; 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(4)

Quentin Halys d. Benoit Paire; 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Women's Singles

No. 3 Ons Jabeur d. Mirjam Bjorklund; 6-1, 6-3

No. 28 Alison Riske d. Ylena In-Albon; 6-2, 6-4

No. 29 Anhelina Kalinina d. Anna Bondar; 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Full results via Wimbledon.com.

Djokovic is the clear favorite at this event considering he hasn't lost at Wimbledon since 2017. Some fans were penciling in a final between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as soon as the draw was released.

After the first round, it's clear things won't be easy this time around.

Kwon put up a serious challenge against the top seed to keep things close through the first few sets:

Kwon had fewer unforced errors (26-29) and was rewarded for his aggressiveness at the net.

It's still extremely difficult to beat Djokovic over five sets, and the 20-time Grand Slam champion proved why down the stretch of the match. Djokovic had 15 aces and won 86 percent of his first-serve points, which was enough to pull away with wins in the third and fourth set.

It wasn't a flawless performance, but a win is a win for Djokovic.

Other top seeds had an easier time, including Jabeur with a straight-sets win over Mirjam Bjorklund. The Tunisian dropped just four games while saving both of her break points, closing out the win in under an hour.

Cameron Norrie also barely broke a sweat in his match against Pablo Andujar. The No. 9 seed opened the match with a bagel in the first set and won 74 percent of service points on the way to a straight-sets win.

The tournament is just getting started, with Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek all set to play their first-round matches on Tuesday.