Jaden Rashada Reportedly Agreed to $9.5M NIL Contract With Miami Booster John Ruiz

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada is apparently going to get paid quite handsomely as he joins the Miami Hurricanes football program.

Jeremy Crabtree of On3 reported the 4-star prospect and No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings, agreed to a $9.5 million name, image and likeness deal with Miami booster John Ruiz and also turned down an $11 million offer from Florida's Gator Collective.

"Jaden left millions on the table," Michael W. Caspino, who is known as an NIL lawyer, said. "Millions. He did not pick the highest offer. He went there because he loves Miami, the coaches and the opportunity."

Caspino also said Florida's NIL collective needs some work in this new era of college football.

"Florida is the most dysfunctional collective in all of college football," he said. "I plan on steering my clients away from them. From my standpoint, I never ever want to deal with them again. If it weren't for the collective that's completely dysfunctional at Florida, he probably would have been there."

The collective responded with a statement saying it never communicated with the lawyer:

Regardless of the back-and-forth going on, new Florida head coach Billy Napier does have some work to do on the recruiting trail. The Gators, who went 6-7 last season, are 36th in the country in 247Sports' composite team rankings for the 2023 class, which is behind SMU, Rutgers, Duke and Northwestern, among others.

While the reported money being thrown around will generate the most headlines, this is also a major recruiting win for new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

The Hurricanes are a traditional powerhouse but have one double-digit win season since 2003 and have been a punchline more often than a legitimate title contender during the last two decades.

Consistently landing recruits like Rashada will help Miami truly get back to the level it was once accustomed to occupying.