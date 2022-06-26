Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. on Medical Scooter, Can't Put Pressure on Foot After Injury

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. will not start at least Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a foot injury.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) noted after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday, "Acuna moved around the Braves' clubhouse Sunday afternoon with his left knee on a medical scooter to keep his foot elevated. Tests showed no fracture, but the star outfielder said he couldn't put pressure on his foot."

The Braves are often cautious with the right fielder when it comes to injuries. Acuna was removed from the game last night before the ninth inning, with manager Brian Snitker saying they "didn't want to push it."

The 24-year-old also missed time in May due to groin and quad injuries, all while working his way back from a torn ACL that cost him the first 19 games of the 2022 season. He initially suffered the knee injury in July 2021, forcing him to miss the rest of the year while the Braves went on to win the World Series without him.

Acuna remains a star when on the field, earning two All-Star selections and a Rookie of the Year award during his short career, plus a plethora of MVP votes.

Through 43 games this season, Acuna is hitting .281 with a .372 on-base percentage and seven home runs.

Guillermo Heredia and Michael Harris II could see more time in the outfield until Acuna returns to full strength.