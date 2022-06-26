AEW's Miro Fires Back at WWE Legend The Undertaker About Locker Rooms and Video Games

Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Undertaker believes wrestling locker-room culture has gone soft.

Miro doesn't seem to particularly care.

The AEW star recently spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and touched on his love of video games, throwing a shot at "old-timers" who criticize the new way of doing things.

"People are trying to talk bad about video games, which I never understood," Miro said. "We all have our downtime. Some people want to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes and do heroin and others want to play video games. Some of these old-timers are calling this a bad thing. I don't think it's a bad thing just because we have more brains now than people before doesn't mean video games are bad. Sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs and don't fight each other backstage."

In a January 2021 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Undertaker called WWE's current product "soft" and lamented the current state of the locker room.

"You go into a dressing room nowadays, it’s a lot different," Undertaker said. "I remember walking into my first real dressing room, and all I saw were some crusty f--king men. Right? Half of ‘em had guns and knives in their bags. S--t got handled back then, you know? Now you walk in, there’s guys playing video games and f--king making sure they look pretty.”

“It’s evolution, I guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just prefer...when men were men.”

As much as Undertaker may prefer the older days, a culture full of video games sounds a lot healthier than what he's describing. It's also worth noting that the previous locker room culture across wrestling sometimes exacerbated drug and alcohol issues for talent. The current culture of sitting down and gaming should lead to talent living longer, healthier lives.

