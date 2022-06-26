Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo Had 'Box It Out They Had So Much Beef,' Says Kendrick Perkins

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It turns out the legendary beef between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo came to blows.

Kendrick Perkins revealed the two then-Boston Celtics guards boxed each other at the behest of their teammates.

"The first incident was when Ray was pushing so hard to trade Rondo for CP3, and it got back to Rondo," Perkins said on the Old Man & The Three podcast about the 2008-09 season. "I think right there we started having a little friction, right? We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef, we got to the practice facility, we brought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out because we just didn't wanna have the tension no more."

Rondo and Allen were teammates from 2007 to 2012, highlighted by winning the 2008 NBA championship. However, the two guards were famously at odds for much of the latter part of Allen's tenure with the franchise.

Allen blamed Celtics general manager Danny Ainge for the falling-out between himself and Rondo in 2012 after he signed with the Miami Heat.

Perkins' side of things paints a different story, with Allen being the one orchestrating a potential trade of Rondo in exchange for Chris Paul.

Regardless, the situation got so bad between the two that they came to blows. It doesn't appear the whole boxing it out plan worked, either, as Allen had longstanding beefs with several members of the Celtics after he left for Miami.