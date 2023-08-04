Report: Saints' Alvin Kamara, Colts' Chris Lammons Suspended 3 Games for Battery Case

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons received three-game suspensions from the NFL on Friday for their roles in a fight at a Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The suspension comes after Kamara met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier in the week. On Friday, Kamara said the meeting "went well" and also apologized for his role in the fight.

Kamara was one of four men indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 16 for allegedly assaulting a man in February 2022. All four men were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

On July 11, Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, which required him to do community service and pay over $100,000 to the victim to cover his medical bills. After Kamara's plea agreement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy released a statement saying, "We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review."

Kamara avoided a trial by reaching the plea agreement. The felony battery charge would've carried a possible prison sentence of one to five years, while the misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery could have resulted in a possible sentence of 364 days in county jail.

Kamara was arrested last year for his involvement in the altercation on the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl. He was taken into custody from Allegiant Stadium after the game was completed and charged with battery.

Last October, the man injured in the incident filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara and the three other men. The suit sought compensatory and punitive damages of no less than $10 million.

The altercation allegedly occurred after Kamara and his friend were mocked by the victim. Kamara told police that a fight broke out next to him and he threw "a couple punches," per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Lammons, who was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs at the time, was also allegedly involved in the altercation.

On Feb. 21, video of the fight that was shown to the grand jury was released.

Kamara didn't receive any punishment from the league last season and played in 15 games.

The 27-year-old has been a key offensive player for the Saints since they drafted him in the third round in 2017. The Tennessee product was named Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and has been a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro selection.

New Orleans rewarded the Atlanta native with a five-year, $75 million contract extension in 2020. He finished the 2022 season with 223 carries for 897 yards and two touchdowns while adding 57 receptions for 490 yards and two more scores.

Kamara's absence will be a significant blow to the Saints offense. While he's out, the Saints are more likely to focus on the passing game with new quarterback Derek Carr and the retooled receiver corps led by standout rookie Chris Olave and returning veteran Michael Thomas.