Saints' Alvin Kamara Pleads No Contest to Misdemeanor Charge in 2022 Battery Case

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge for his alleged role in a fight in a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022.

According to David Charns of 8 News Now in Las Vegas, Kamara agreed to a charge of breach of peace and he will have to do community service and pay over $100,000 to the victim to cover his medical bills. Court documents obtained by TMZ confirmed the no-contest plea.

The 27-year-old was facing a felony battery charge that carried a possible prison sentence of one to five years, and it will now go away as part of the agreement, per team reporter Nick Underhill.

Mike Triplett added that Kamara remains subject to a potential suspension by the NFL, which didn't discipline him during the 2022 season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero received a statement from Brian McCarthy of NFL public relations that said, "We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review."

In February 2022, Kamara and former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons were among four men arrested for allegedly assaulting a man during an altercation at a nightclub on the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

This past February, all four men were indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. There was a chance that the case would go to trial this month, but Kamara avoided that by pleading no contest on Tuesday.

The victim also filed a civil lawsuit against all four men in October seeking compensatory and punitive damages of no less than $10 million. According to attorney Tony Buzbee, the civil lawsuit against Kamara has been settled under confidential terms, with the running back issuing a public apology as part of the settlement.

Kamara played in 15 games during the 2022 season.