Biggest NFL Draft-Day Surprises That Actually Worked Out

Plenty of draftniks expected four signal-callers to come off the board in the front half of Round 1 in 2018: Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen and UCLA's Josh Rosen.

But there wasn't a consensus on which quarterback was the top dog.

For the record, I was a Rosen guy, because oops.

There was also no shortage of QB-needy teams. The Cleveland Browns were just about certain to take one first overall. The Jets were expected to take one at No. 3. The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills were all mentioned as teams that could trade up in Round 1 to grab a signal-caller.

The Bills had two first-rounders in 2018, but both sat outside of the top 20. Getting into position to grab one of the top quarterbacks wouldn't be easy.

But general manager Brandon Beane did it.

First, the Bills sent veteran tackle Cordy Glenn and the 21st overall pick to Cincinnati for the right to move up to No. 12. Then, after the Browns took Mayfield and the Jets took Darnold, the Bills traded that 12th pick and two second-rounders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get to No. 7 overall. There, the team took Allen, who was viewed by most as a talented but raw prospect.



It was a pick that some pundits viewed as an absolute disaster.

"The Bills gave up two second-round picks for the right draft a quarterback who is nothing more than a strong arm," Steven Ruiz of USA Today wrote at the time. "Allen is inaccurate, struggles to read defenses and is uncomfortable from the pocket. Other than that, he's a pretty good quarterback."

However, to say Beane's machinations have worked out is an understatement. Darnold is now in Carolina. Mayfield should be out of Cleveland before Week 1. Rosen was a colossal bust. But Allen is 39-21 as a starter, with two seasons of at least 4,400 passing yards and 36 scores.

It wasn't especially surprising that the Bills moved up. Or that Allen was drafted inside of the top 10 given the importance of his position. But because of the lack of consensus regarding that year's top quarterback and Allen's accuracy issues in college (56.2 percent career completion rate), it's more than a little surprising that Allen has outplayed Mayfield, Darnold and Rosen by such a staggering margin.

If the Browns had a do-over in the 2018 draft, it's a safe bet they'd pick differently.

