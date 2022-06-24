North Carolina vs. Indiana to Headline 2022 Men's CBB ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The schedule for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge in men's basketball was released Friday, with Division I national championship runner-up North Carolina's tilt at Indiana headlining the slate.

The Tar Heels, who are expected to earn the preseason No. 1 ranking, will take on the Hoosiers on Nov. 30, which is the final day of the tournament.

North Carolina made a run to the national title game as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament but lost to Kansas by three points after leading by as many as 16 in the first half.

Four starters will be returning for the Tar Heels, including last year's leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot. As a junior, the 6'10", 240-pound power forward averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds last season. Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Leaky Black all add veteran experience for a Carolina team hoping to make another deep tournament run.

UNC also added an impact transfer in former Northwestern standout Peter Nance. The 6'10" forward averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and shot 45.2 percent from beyond the arc to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season. Nance should fit nicely alongside Bacot in the Tar Heels frontcourt and help mitigate the loss of Brady Manek.

Not to be overlooked, Indiana also returns four starters from last year's team that fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament after winning a First Four game. The Hoosiers also added a 5-star recruit and a pair of 4-stars to the fold, according to 247Sports, helping make them the preseason favorites in the Big Ten this year.

Other marquee matchups in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge include Ohio State at Duke, Virginia at Michigan, Rutgers at Miami and Michigan State at Notre Dame. Each of those teams advanced to March Madness last season.

The Big Ten has been victorious in three straight Challenges, including an 8-6 edge last year.