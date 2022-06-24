Biggest Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Draft Night

1 of 8

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

For weeks, Jabari Smith going first to the Orlando Magic felt like a foregone conclusion. Then, suddenly, sportsbooks all over the internet dramatically shifted to Paolo Banchero.

And in contradiction to a report he made earlier in the day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted his final spoiler shortly before the broadcast began:

Banchero was at a loss for words in his post-selection interview, but his game will speak for itself in Orlando.

The Magic already had one of the league's most intriguing young cores, and inserting Banchero's scoring and playmaking only adds to that.

Assuming Mo Bamba leaves in free agency and Wendell Carter Jr. moves to the 5, Paolo will fit in well as part of a positionless forward trio that includes Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac.

And in lineups with Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz, Orlando will have a wealth of playmaking talent.

Being able to attack from any spot on the floor will make the Magic a matchup nightmare on nights when everything's clicking.

Sure, the youth and inexperience mean there will still be plenty of losses and growing pains, but Orlando figures to be a League Pass darling in 2022-23.

And with so much young talent on the roster, Banchero may have a slightly softer landing than No. 1 picks in earlier years.