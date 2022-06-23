Jacob deGrom Rumors: 'Chance' Mets SP Could Return from Injury Before All-Star Break

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

There's a "chance" that New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom, who has been out all season with a stress reaction in his scapula, could return prior to the All-Star break, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post during an MLB Network segment.

However, Heyman said the "best guess" is that deGrom returns "just after" the break, which will be from Monday, July 18 through Wednesday, July 20.

DeGrom, 34, has been the best pitcher in baseball when healthy. He notably led MLB with a 1.70 ERA in 2018 and the National League in strikeouts in 2019 and 2020.

DeGrom was 7-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92.0 innings in 2021 before inflammation in his elbow forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

Encouraging news has dropped regarding deGrom of late. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday, June 14 and a pair of simulated innings three days afterward. DeGrom then followed that up by facing live hitters on Tuesday.

His return would be a welcome sight for a starting rotation hit hard by injuries. Carlos Carrasco left a start against the Houston Astros on Wednesday with back tightness.

Max Scherzer has been out since mid-May with an oblique strain, although manager Buck Showalter told reporters he could return as soon as Sunday. A strained right shoulder will keep Tylor Megill out for at least a month.

Still, the Mets have persevered through the pitching injuries to post a 45-26 record, good enough for a four-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. They'll open a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins on Friday.