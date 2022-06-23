Vince Carter's Home Burglarized on Father's Day

AP Photo/John Amis

Unknown suspects burglarized former NBA star and current ESPN basketball analyst Vince Carter's Atlanta home on Sunday evening, per an Atlanta police department report obtained by Cydney Henderson of USA Today.

Carter's wife, Sondi, told police that she and her two sons were in an upstairs bedroom when she heard "loud noises" in the front of their house. She said that the three of them then hid in a closet as the suspects went upstairs and looked through their belongings in various rooms.

The Carters were not harmed during the burglary, per Henderson.

Sondi called 911 as the burglary was in progress. Upon arrival, an officer noticed an unknown male in all black clothing wearing a mask and fleeing toward an SUV that picked him up before driving off.

According to the police report, the suspects gained entry into the home by breaking in through a first-floor window.

Officers spoke with Vince Carter (referred to as "Mr. Carter" in the document) after the burglary.

Carter said that over $100,000 in cash was stolen from a master bedroom closet. A total of $16,100 of that money was recovered on the Carters' lawn, alongside a Gold Desert Eagle semi-automatic handgun belonging to the Carters.

A print was lifted from a side door that the unknown suspect could have used to leave the property. In addition, surveillance video of the property was turned over to police.

Vince Carter played in the NBA from 1998-99 to 2019-20, including his final two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He's an eight-time All-Star who won Olympic gold with Team USA men's basketball in 2000.