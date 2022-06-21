Tom Brady Posts Meme After Buzz Rob Gronkowski Could End Retirement for Bucs QB

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It seems Tom Brady is ready by the phone to get Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted a popular meme on social media in response to a report about possibly luring Gronkowski back to the field:

Gronkowski announced his retirement on Tuesday, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, indicated that it might not be final.

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," Rosenhaus said to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

The All-Pro tight end spent nine years with Brady on the New England Patriots before initially retiring in 2019. He returned a year later to team back up with Brady on the Buccaneers, eventually winning their fourth Super Bowl together.

If there is even a possibility of getting Gronk back on the field in 2022, it appears Brady will be ready to make a call.