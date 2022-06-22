5 Biggest NFL Storylines to Monitor Ahead of 2022 Training Camps

1 of 5

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although quarterbacks were far from the strength of the 2022 draft class, there are several rookies with chances to win starting jobs this offseason.

Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers and only signal-caller taken within the first 73 selections this year, is behind veteran signing Mitchell Trubisky and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph in the three-way competition to fill the void left by Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Despite a lackluster minicamp showing, the University of Pittsburgh product could ascend the depth chart before training camp even begins.

Reports have surfaced that the Steelers are open to dealing Rudolph, with Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo noting on 93.7 The Fan that the team would likely be willing to accept a sixth-rounder in exchange for the fourth-year QB if they can't get anything better by the end of the summer.

While Pickett would have an uphill battle to usurp Trubisky as the starter, head coach Mike Tomlin told the Rich Eisen Show that he expects "fierce" competition and plans to give each contender ample opportunity to win the job.

Desmond Ridder, the No. 74 pick this year, is also auditioning for a starting role when the Atlanta Falcons open training camp July 29.

The team has an uncertain situation under center after it traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason after 14 seasons with him at the helm. Ridder is going up against veteran free-agent pickup Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks, who backed up Ryan as a rookie last year, in one of the league's most intriguing quarterback competitions.

According to 247Sports' Matt Howe, head coach Arthur Smith praised Ridder for his ability to absorb the offense and believes the University of Cincinnati product is "light-years ahead of most young quarterbacks."

With the Falcons in rebuilding mode, there's a legitimate chance that Ridder will end up seeing the field in 2022 even if he doesn't wrap up the preseason with a starting job.

Outside of Ridder and Pickett, there isn't likely to be much opportunity for the seven other QBs taken in the draft to start as rookies.

Sam Howell may have the best odds of the bunch to get some meaningful action with the Washington Commanders. While the fifth-round pick is considered a developmental prospect whose projected role is backing up Carson Wentz, he could get thrust into action quickly because of Wentz's lengthy injury history,