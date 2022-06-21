Report: PGA Tour to Offer $20M Purses for Some Events, Tweak Schedule to Counter LIV

Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

With the PGA Tour losing more high-profile players to LIV Golf, the organization is reportedly preparing some changes to increase player satisfaction, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

The PGA Tour will reportedly introduce a revamped schedule in time for the 2023 season that will include increased purses of at least $20 million for marquee events. There will also be three new events that will have limited fields, no cuts and a purse over $25 million.

These will try to help compete with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, which features three-round tournaments with no cuts and guaranteed money for all competitors.

Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer became the latest golfers to join LIV Golf on Tuesday, per Schlabach, following Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and more.

The PGA Tour previously announced it would suspend all players who compete in LIV Golf.

The tour's current payouts make it difficult to compete with the upstart league. The inaugural event in London featured a $25 million purse and $4 million to winner Charl Schwartzel, with the last-place finisher among the 48 golfers earning $120,000.

Matt Fitzpatrick made $3.15 million for winning the U.S. Open last week, the most-ever for that event, while many notables missing the cut ended up with nothing.

Purses for regular PGA Tour events are usually much lower, with the upcoming Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, totaling $8.3 million. The increased pay next season, including some events with guaranteed money, could be enough to entice more players to stay.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and the Memorial Tournament are reportedly among the events that would see a boost in payouts.

Other changes could include a return to a calendar-year schedule with events beginning in January. This would provide a true offseason compared to the current wraparound schedule that begins in September.

Last season, Patrick Cantlay won the Tour Championship finale on Sept. 5. Two weeks later, Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship as the first event of the 2022 season. Any golfer who wanted to wait until January to begin play for 2022 would be four months behind in the points standings.

These potential changes come after a meeting Tuesday between players and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.