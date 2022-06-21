Ndamukong Suh Says 'Raiders Could Be Fun' as Free-Agent Destination amid Bucs Rumors

Elsa/Getty Images

Amid speculation his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come to an end, Ndamukong Suh appears to have interest in going to the AFC West.

In response to a tweet about his appearance on Monday's episode of NFL Live from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Suh wrote that the Las Vegas Raiders "could be fun" to play for.

Suh said on NFL Live (h/t NFL.com's Michael Baca) it "looks like the Bucs are out of the picture," but he is "excited to look at the other options."

On the show, ESPN's Mina Kimes pitched Suh on the Raiders as a potential destination. He responded enthusiastically, noting he recently exchanged messages with Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

Tampa Bay signed Akiem Hicks on June 2, seemingly signaling an end to Suh's time with the club. The five-time Pro Bowler spent the past three seasons with the Bucs. He played well with 46 quarterback hits, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 49 regular-season starts.

Suh recorded 1.5 sacks in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Raiders have already made a series of moves this offseason in an attempt to improve their roster. They acquired Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and signed him to a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension.

Las Vegas signed Jones to a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency. Jones and Crosby could be one of the most impactful pass-rushing duos in the NFL next season. They combined for 56 quarterback hits, 25 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in 2021.

Adding Suh to the mix would give the Raiders an interior defensive lineman who is capable of racking up sacks. He's no longer an elite run defender, but Las Vegas needs all the pass-rushers it can find playing in the same division where the opposing quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson.