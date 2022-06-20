Rajon Rondo Reaches Deal to Have Emergency Protective Order Against Him Dismissed

Jason Miller/Getty Images

A Kentucky judge dismissed an emergency protection order against Rajon Rondo after the Cleveland Cavaliers guard reached an agreement with the woman who requested it, according to TMZ Sports.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported in May the woman, with whom he has two children, filed the order against Rondo in Louisville, Kentucky, alleging he had threatened her and their children at her home before leaving and returning with a gun.

The woman said Rondo had been playing video games with their son when she asked the child to help with laundry. She said Rondo "reacted angrily, according to the woman, ripping the game console out of the wall and smashing several items in the house, leaving the boy and another child there upset," per Holmes.

She said that Rondo then told her, "You're dead," before leaving and returning with a gun and demanding to see one of the children. She "said she grew scared of the situation, so she brought the child downstairs, and Rondo pulled the child outside, allegedly while still holding the gun, while he yelled at him. He then demanded to see the other child, too, and she also came outside, as Rondo yelled at both of them for being afraid of him," per Holmes.

The woman said in her protective order filing the 36-year-old had displayed "volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior" before.

A judge granted the order and ruled Rondo had to remain at least 500 feet away from the woman and temporarily turn over any firearms.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told ESPN's Malika Andrews on May 16 league officials were "aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information."