Reds SP Graham Ashcraft Told to Remove Wedding Ring Under Glove as MLB Enforces Rule

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft was forced to take his wedding ring off of his glove hand after a check from an umpire in Saturday's game.

Ashcraft discussed the situation after the 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (1:30 in video):

"He goes, 'You have to take your ring off,'" Ashcraft said of the first base umpire. "I was like, 'No, why do I have to take my ring off? I shouldn't have to.' Apparently, it's some new rule that they came up with yesterday."

The rookie said the next inning he asked the home plate umpire, who also said it was a new rule from the day before.

According to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, it's actually an old rule that states players "may not attach anything to either hand, any finger or either wrist," but umpires are now enforcing it.

Manager David Bell acknowledged the team received a memo about new enforcement of the rule.

Ashcraft ended up having the worst game of his young career, allowing six runs and eight hits in five innings.