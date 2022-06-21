MLB Pitcher Power Rankings: How Every Team's Ace Stacks Up Around the League

3 of 10

24. Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

3-1, 2.09 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 9.8 K/9, 4.2 K/BB

Gray's numbers look great, but there are two flies in the ointment.

No. 1 is that he has only made eight starts, missing time from April into May with a hamstring strain and again from May into June with a pectoral strain. But the bigger asterisk is that six of those eight starts came against four of 2022's most hapless offenses: Oakland (twice), Seattle (twice), Detroit and Kansas City. In two starts against Boston and Cleveland, he had a 6.00 ERA.

Until Gray faces more legitimate competition, ranking him based more on his 4.05 ERA and 1.22 WHIP from 2020 and 2021 feels like the way to go. But I've got some crow ready for consumption if he takes care of business in two straight starts against the Guardians in the next eight days.

23. Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

4-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 8.3 K/9, 3.8 K/BB

Though Madison Bumgarner is the Diamondback getting paid to be the ace, Gallen has been the better pitcher.

The big key heading into this season in Gallen's quest to become a star pitcher was getting the walks under control, which he has done. His walk rate was 3.6 per 9 IP from 2019 to 2021, but he has that down to a more manageable 2.2 this season. Unfortunately, the trade-off has been a 25 percent decrease in strikeout rate and, strangely, a drastic uptick in hit batters—nine HBP in 65.0 innings compared to 11 in his first 273.1 innings.

Overall, though, Gallen's star appears to be on the rise. He made a nice early statement this season, allowing one run in 15 innings against the Mets and Dodgers in April.

22. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

5-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.5 K/9, 5.6 K/BB

This might be a few spots too low for Skubal, but figuring out where to put him was one of the most difficult parts of this process.

The 25-year-old lefty has been thriving for the lowly Tigers. He didn't allow an earned run in six of his first 10 starts and had a 2.15 ERA in early June. That ERA has since crept up above 3.00 after recent tough outings against the Blue Jays and Rangers, but he still registers as one of the most valuable pitchers of this season.

It was a tough ranking decision because Skubal was nothing special in 2020 and 2021 and we don't want to overreact to a 10-start sample size, but the Tigers also had to rush him to the big leagues if they wanted one of their top prospects to pitch anywhere in 2020. Since the "learning curve" of his first 18 MLB appearances, he has been rock solid.

Let's see if he can continue to keep both home runs (0.6 per 9 IP) and walks (1.7 per 9 IP) to a minimum because that's what got him into trouble the past two years (2.2 and 2.9, respectively).