Clint Bowyer, Former NASCAR Driver and Fox Analyst, Unharmed in Fatal Car Crash

Former NASCAR driver and current NASCAR on Fox analyst Clint Bowyer was uninjured in a car crash that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old woman in Osage Beach, Missouri, earlier this month.

According to Scooby Axson of USA Today, the fatal crash occurred on June 5 near State Highway 242 when Bowyer struck the woman, who was walking on the highway ramp, with his vehicle.

Bowyer released the following statement regarding the crash: "Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward."

Per the crash report, Mary Jane Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene after Bowyer contacted authorities. She was found to be in possession of a "crystalline substance" thought to be methamphetamine and believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

Bowyer was not found to be impaired, as a breathalyzer test showed he had a .000 blood-alcohol content.

The 43-year-old Bowyer retired from driving after the 2020 season, ending a 16-year run in NASCAR's Cup Series.

As a Cup Series driver, Bowyer spent time with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing, HScott Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing, winning 10 races and recording 226 top-10 finishes.

Bowyer's best finish in the points standings was second in 2012, plus he had five other top-10 results.

After doing some part-time work as a race analyst for Fox in 2019, Bowyer announced in 2020 that he was making the full-time move to broadcasting in 2021.

Bowyer is part of NASCAR on Fox's main announcing team with Mike Joy and fellow former driver Tony Stewart.

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California, occurred just one week after the fatal crash, and it did not feature Bowyer on the call.