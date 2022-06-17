Warriors Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Expected to Discuss New Contract This Offseason

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Andrew Wiggins plan to discuss a contract extension this offseason, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown Thursday prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Dubs and host Boston Celtics.

"Andrew Wiggins has a year left on his contract—$33 million next season—before he can potentially become a free agent. But I’m told both Andrew Wiggins and his representatives, and Bob Myers, the president of the Warriors, they plan to talk about a contract extension this summer, see if they can hammer that out. They could extend off of that year another four years, three years, but certainly there’s a motivation this summer to see if they can keep Andrew Wiggins long-term."

Wiggins made his first All-Star appearance this season and earned starter honors as well. The 27-year-old averaged 17.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting (39.3 percent from three-point range) and 4.5 rebounds this past season.

The eight-year NBA veteran has enjoyed a successful NBA Finals performance thus far, averaging 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He's notably poured in 43 points and 29 rebounds over the Warriors' past two games, both wins.

Wiggins has been an instrumental part in the Warriors' resurgent success, which has led to Golden State being just one win away from its fourth NBA title since 2015. The Warriors will look to close the C's off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. If Boston wins, then Game 7 will go down Sunday from San Francisco's Chase Center at 8 p.m.