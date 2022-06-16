NBA Draft 2022: Latest Mock Predictions from Industry Experts amid NBA Finals

1 of 3

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Each draft has a different inflection point. If the pre-draft hunches of B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor prove prescient, it could take a handful of picks to reach that point this year.

All three experts start with the same trio at the top. First, the Orlando Magic grab Auburn's Jabari Smith. Then, the Oklahoma City Thunder take Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren. Finally, the Houston Rockets grab Duke's Paolo Banchero.

Only after these three picks are in the books do the disagreements start. Sort of. Wasserman and Givony are actually in lockstep for the entire top 10.

The pivot point is the No. 4 pick, which both Wasserman and Givony report rival teams expect to be in play for a trade. Purdue's Jaden Ivey is arguably the best prospect on the board at that point, but he's an awkward fit for the Sacramento Kings, since their backcourt is presumably set with De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Still, Wasserman and Givony have Sacramento snatching up Ivey anyway if a trade doesn't come together.

O'Connor, meanwhile, has the Kings going with Iowa's Keegan Murray, whom Wasserman and Givony both mocked to the Detroit Pistons at No. 5. O'Connor, conversely, has the Pistons taking Ivey.

