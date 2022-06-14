NFL CB Richard Sherman Joins Amazon's Thursday Night Football Broadcast Team

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Amazon announced Tuesday that Richard Sherman will be joining Prime Video's coverage of Thursday Night Football starting with the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in May that Sherman was in negotiations with Amazon regarding a "key" broadcast role. The five-time Pro Bowler was still leaving the door open for a return to the gridiron, though.

Addressing his move Tuesday, Sherman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that remained the case:

Injuries limited Sherman to 10 total appearances over the last two seasons.

A move to the broadcast booth was inevitable for the 34-year-old. He already collaborated with Pro Football Focus for his own podcast.

Sherman's charisma makes him a natural fit in an on-camera role, and he has the kind of track record that will command immediate respect.

In addition to his multiple Pro Bowl nods, he's a three-time first-team All-Pro and was a key member of the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary that helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2013.

CNBC's Alex Sherman and Jabari Young reported in March 2021 that Amazon agreed to pay around $1 billion annually to exclusively carry Thursday Night Football. To shed TNF's perception as the least prestigious of the NFL's nationally broadcast games, the company has spared no expense to establish credibility.

Al Michaels moved over from NBC's Sunday Night Football and will partner with Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN's lead color commentator for college football. Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez will work as an analyst as well.